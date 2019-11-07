Portland St. plays Indiana

Portland State (1-0) vs. Indiana (1-0)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State and Indiana both look to put winning streaks together . Portland State blew out Puget Sound by 25 in its last outing. Indiana is coming off a 98-65 win over Western Illinois in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana limited its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.9 points per game last season. The Hoosiers offense scored 79.2 points per matchup on their way to an 11-3 record against non-Big Ten competition. Portland State went 2-6 against non-conference programs last season.