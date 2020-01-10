Pickett, Siena visit Manhattan

Siena (7-6, 3-1) vs. Manhattan (6-5, 2-0)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Jalen Pickett and Siena will face Tykei Greene and Manhattan. Pickett has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. Greene is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Siena’s Pickett, Manny Camper and Gary Harris, Jr. have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Saints points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Pickett has had his hand in 45 percent of all Siena field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 36 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Siena has lost its last six road games, scoring 68.8 points, while allowing 77.8 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jaspers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Saints. Manhattan has an assist on 44 of 71 field goals (62 percent) over its past three matchups while Siena has assists on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 73.2 points per game.