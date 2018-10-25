Oklahoma State Preview Capsule

Oklahoma State

Last season: 21-15, sixth in Big 12, reached NIT quarterfinals.

Nickname: Cowboys.

Coach: Mike Boynton.

Conference: Big 12.

Who’s gone: Forward Jeffrey Carroll (NBA G-League), guard Kendall Smith, guard Tavarius Shine, center Mitchell Solomon, guard Brandon Averette, center Yankuba Sima, center Lucas N’Guessan.

Who’s back: Guard Lindy Waters III, the team’s top returning scorer who averaged 8.7 points per game last season; forward Cameron McGriff, who averaged 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds; guard Thomas Dziagwa, who made 37 3-pointers.

Who’s new: Guard Michael Weathers. The redshirt transfer from Miami, Ohio, has been charged with grand larceny, and the school has suspended him indefinitely as he awaits a court date. He’s still listed on the roster. He was the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year in 2016-17 after averaging 16.7 points per game. Guard Mike Cunningham, a graduate transfer from USC Upstate, scored 1,181 career points for the Spartans. Curtis Jones, a transfer from Indiana, should be available at the end of the first semester. Boynton said freshman guard Isaac Likekele has been impressive.

The Skinny: Oklahoma State doesn’t look like much on paper, but they didn’t last year, either. They ended up beating six ranked teams and got Boynton a contract extension. The Cowboys will be competitive if Boynton can instill his principles in a group that includes nine newcomers.

Expectations: Las Vegas oddsmakers give Oklahoma State a 350-1 shot at winning the national title, the worst odds in the Big 12.