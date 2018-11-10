Nzekwesi powers Oral Roberts past Southwestern (Ks) 79-62

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored 24 points and grabbed a dozen boards as Oral Roberts used a big first half to pull away from NAIA-member Southwestern (Kansas) for a 79-62 win in the Golden Eagles’ home opener Friday night.

Oral Roberts now has won eight straight home openers, dating back to the 2011-12 season.

Nzekwesi led ORU in scoring a year ago, averaging 12.7 points per game and was second on the squad with an average of 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Eagles shot 32 of 73 from the field (43.8 percent), hitting 10 of 32 from beyond the three-point stripe, and held a decided advantage on the boards (45-33). Sam Kearns had 14 points and dished six assists while Carlos Jurgens, Aidan Saunders and Kaelen Malone each added 11 points.

The Moundbuilders came into the contest averaging 95 points through its first three games. Cameron Hunt, who came in averaging just under 27 points per game, poured in 40 points.