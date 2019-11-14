Nwora helps No. 4 Louisville roll past Indiana State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora scored 21 points, Dwayne Sutton added 14 and No. 4 Louisville shot 59% from the field to run past Indiana State 91-62 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals (3-0) made 14 of their first 17 shots for a 16-point lead through 11 minutes on the way to a 47-26 advantage at the break. Nwora’s 14 points, including a pair of 3s got Louisville going, and Sutton had 10 before the break.

Nwora, a junior forward, finished 5 of 10 shooting for his third consecutive game of 20 points or more.

Tyreke Key led the Sycamores (0-2) with 20 points including four 3-pointers.

NO. 18 OHIO STATE 76, NO. 10 VILLANOVA 51

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. had 14 points and four other players scored in double figures as Ohio State started hot and ran over Villanova.

Washington opened the game with a pair of 3-pointers to set the tone as the Buckeyes moved to 3-0 with a significant early-season victory.

D.J. Carton and Luther Muhammad each had 11 points, and CJ Walker and Kaleb Wesson added 10 apiece.

Jermaine Samuels had 14 points and Cole Swider had 11 for the Wildcats (1-1).

NO. 11 TEXAS TECH 103, HOUSTON BAPTIST 74

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting, TJ Holyfield had 21 points on 9-of-10 field goals and Texas Tech beat Houston Baptist.

The Red Raiders (3-0) had four players score in double figures while shooting 60% overall from the field (40 of 67).

Jalon Gates had 21 points with five 3-pointers to lead Houston Baptist (0-3), which jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Texas Tech took over.

VCU 84, NO. 23 LSU 82

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points and 11 rebounds and VCU turned 26 turnovers by LSU into 37 points.

The Rams (3-0), whose contract with former coach Will Wade mandated he bring his new team to the Siegel Center or have his school pay $250,000, improved to 5-2 against ranked opponents on their home court.

The Tigers (1-1) had a chance after Santos-Silva made one of two free throws with 4.9 seconds left, but Mays raced up court and lost control of the ball.

De’Riante Jenkins and Marcus Evans added 15 points each for VCU.

Mays led the Tigers with 23 points, but also had seven turnovers.