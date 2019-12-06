NW State goes up against LSU

Northwestern State (2-5) vs. LSU (6-2)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Northwestern State in a non-conference matchup. Northwestern State came up short in a 77-51 game at SMU in its last outing. LSU is coming off a 90-54 home win against New Orleans in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Chudier Bile is averaging 10.9 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Demons. Brian White is also a primary contributor, producing 9.1 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Skylar Mays, who is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Bile has connected on 13.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also made 60.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 58.8 points and allowing 77.5 points during those contests. LSU has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.6 points while giving up 61.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Demons. LSU has an assist on 56 of 101 field goals (55.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Northwestern State has assists on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense is ranked 18th overall by scoring 82.4 points per game this year. Northwestern State has only averaged 65.7 points per game, which ranks 206th.