Northwestern State beats Centenary 102-62

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ishmael Lane and LaTerrance Reed each scored 15 points as Northwestern State jumped out to an early lead and thrashed Division III Centenary 102-62 in the season opener on Tuesday night.

John Norvel and Vonte Ott came off the bench to pitch in 14 points apiece with C.J. Jones adding 11 as all 10 players put points on the board for Northwestern State. Mike McConathy started his 20th season as Northwestern State’s coach with a win.

The Demons hit 14 of 27 attempts from beyond the arc, finishing with 35 of 72 from the floor. They limited Centenary to 25-of-72 shooting (35 percent). Northwestern State also won the rebound battle 55-38.

Northwestern State led 29-21 at the midway point of the first half and went on to take a 55-39 lead at the break, taking the second half 47-23.

Ty Prince led Centenary with 15 points.