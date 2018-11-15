North Florida gets first win, beats Edward Waters 95-83

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 21 points and North Florida earned its first win of the season with a 95-83 victory over crosstown NAIA-member Edward Waters on Wednesday night.

Gandia-Rosa was 8-of-10 shooting from the field and made three 3-pointers. Garrett Sams added 16 points and Wajid Aminu had 14 points, 10 rebounds and blocked two shots for the Ospreys, who shot 29 of 58 (50 percent) from the floor. Carter Hendricksen chipped in 13 points off the bench.

Jontavius Littles scored 19 points to lead Edward Waters.

North Florida used a 19-0 run that spanned the halves and stretched its lead to 55-28 with 17:48 remaining. Sams and Trip Day scored six points apiece during the surge. Brian Coffey’s 3-pointer made a 34-point lead for the Ospreys with nine minutes left.

North Florida leads the series 18-3 between the River City foes.