No. 7 Maryland faces Oakland

Oakland (3-1) vs. No. 7 Maryland (2-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Maryland hosts Oakland in an early season matchup. Oakland won 61-52 over Southern Illinois on Sunday. Maryland is coming off a 73-55 home win against Rhode Island on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Jalen Smith is averaging a double-double (17.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 blocks) to lead the charge for the Terrapins. Anthony Cowan Jr. has complemented Smith and is accounting for 13 points and five assists per game. The Golden Grizzlies are led by Daniel Oladapo, who is averaging 13.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Kevin Kangu has had his hand in 44 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. Kangu has 10 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.