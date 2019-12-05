No. 5 Virginia looks for home win vs No. 7 UNC

No. 7 North Carolina (6-2, 1-0) vs. No. 5 Virginia (7-1, 1-0)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Virginia looks for its sixth straight win over No. 7 North Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena. The last victory for the Tar Heels at Virginia was a 54-51 win on Feb. 25, 2012.

SENIOR STUDS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Cavaliers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Cole Anthony has connected on 37.5 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Virginia has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 58 points while giving up 39.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tar Heels have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cavs. Virginia has 21 assists on 51 field goals (41.2 percent) across its past three matchups while North Carolina has assists on 30 of 69 field goals (43.5 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 43.9 points per game this season, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.