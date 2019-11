No. 4 Louisville meets NC Central

NC Central (1-1) vs. No. 4 Louisville (3-0)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Louisville hosts NC Central in an early season matchup. Both programs earned home victories in their last game. Louisville earned a 91-62 win over Indiana State on Wednesday, while NC Central won 73-64 over South Carolina Upstate on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 66 percent of all Cardinals scoring this season.MIGHTY MILLER, JR.: Randy Miller, Jr. has connected on 72.7 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisville is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 85.3 points per game.