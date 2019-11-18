NM puts streak on line vs UTEP

New Mexico (4-0) vs. UTEP (3-0)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it battles UTEP. New Mexico is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. UTEP is coming off a 71-57 win over Eastern New Mexico on Friday.

FAB FRESHMEN: UTEP’s Bryson Williams, Jordan Lathon and Efe Odigie have combined to account for 48 percent of all Miners points this season.LIKEABLE LYLE: JaQuan Lyle has connected on 52.4 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 94.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: UTEP has scored 76.3 points per game and allowed 59 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an average of 93 points per game.