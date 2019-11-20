Nicholls St. takes on NC A&T

Nicholls State (2-3) vs. NC A&T (1-4)

Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James, Jamaica; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State and NC A&T look to bounce back from losses. Nicholls State fell 70-65 at Rhode Island in its last outing. NC A&T lost 80-60 to North Texas in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: NC A&T’s Ronald Jackson, Tyler Maye and Tyrone Lyons have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DEXTER: Dexter McClanahan has connected on 24.3 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Colonels. NC A&T has an assist on 29 of 69 field goals (42 percent) across its previous three games while Nicholls State has assists on 34 of 82 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels 16th among Division I teams. The NC A&T offense has turned the ball over on 24.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Aggies 330th, nationally).