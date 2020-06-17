NCAA rules D.J. Carton can play for Marquette right away

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette says the NCAA has granted guard D.J. Carton a waiver that will enable the Ohio State transfer to play for his new team in the upcoming season.

Carton otherwise wouldn’t have been able to make his Marquette debut until the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-2 guard has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Carton played 20 games and averaged 10.4 points for Ohio State as a freshman. After announcing Jan. 30 that he was stepping away from the program for mental health reasons, Carton entered the transfer portal in March.

Marquette announced the addition of Carton on April 16.

Carton was rated the nation’s No. 34 prospect in his high school class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

He averaged 23.9 minutes, 3 assists and 2.8 rebounds for Ohio State. He shot 47.7% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range.