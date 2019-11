Washington College vs. Navy (0-1)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Navy Midshipmen will be taking on the Shoremen of Division III Washington College. Navy lost 68-55 in overtime at George Mason in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy went 3-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Midshipmen scored 63.1 points per matchup across those 11 games.