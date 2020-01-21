Navy, BU meet in conference play

Navy (10-7, 4-2) vs. Boston University (10-9, 4-2)

Case Gym, Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Boston University in a Patriot League matchup. Navy snuck past Lafayette by two points at home in its last outing. Boston University lost 79-70 on the road against Colgate in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Boston University’s Max Mahoney has averaged 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Midshipmen, Cam Davis has averaged 16.2 points while John Carter Jr. has put up 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Terriers have scored 76 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 67.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 40.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-6 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 10-3 when it scores at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Navy is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least two opposing shots. The Midshipmen are 4-7 this season when they block fewer than two shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.