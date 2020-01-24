N. Texas looks to extend streak vs UTEP

UTEP (12-8, 3-4) vs. North Texas (13-8, 7-1)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks for its eighth straight conference win against UTEP. North Texas’ last CUSA loss came against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 93-84 on Jan. 2. UTEP took care of Rice by eight on the road in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all North Texas scoring this season. For UTEP, Bryson Williams, Daryl Edwards and Eric Vila have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 59 percent of all Miners points over their last five.

CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Mean Green have scored 75.8 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 64.8 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hamlet has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mean Green are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 11 times or fewer and 8-8 when they exceed 11 turnovers. The Miners are 8-0 when they score at least 71 points and 4-8 on the year when falling short of 71.

STREAK SCORING: North Texas has scored 85.1 points per game and allowed 60.1 over its seven-game home winning streak.

TOUGH DEFENSE: North Texas has held opposing teams to 62.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all CUSA teams.