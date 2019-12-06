N. Arizona hosts Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (5-5) vs. Northern Arizona (3-2)

Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, Arizona; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha and Northern Arizona look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss in their last game. Northern Arizona lost 85-66 to UC Davis on Wednesday, while Nebraska Omaha came up short in a 78-73 game at Arkansas State on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: The Mavericks have been led by JT Gibson and Matt Pile. Gibson has averaged 15 points while Pile has recorded 10.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. The Lumberjacks have been led by Cameron Shelton and Luke Avdalovic, who have combined to score 28.6 points per contest.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 40.7 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lumberjacks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mavericks. Northern Arizona has an assist on 50 of 84 field goals (59.5 percent) over its past three outings while Nebraska Omaha has assists on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big Sky teams. The Lumberjacks have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season.