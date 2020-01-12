MVSU looks to end streak vs Alabama A&M

Mississippi Valley State (1-14, 0-2) vs. Alabama A&M (5-9, 2-1)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M looks to extend Mississippi Valley State’s conference losing streak to five games. Mississippi Valley State’s last SWAC win came against the Jackson State Tigers 60-57 on March 2, 2019. Alabama A&M is coming off a 59-49 win at home over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its most recent game.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Mississippi Valley State’s Michael Green, Caleb Hunter and Torico Simmons have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 28.2 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has dropped its last 13 road games, scoring 63.1 points and allowing 96.3 points during those contests. Alabama A&M has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.5 points while giving up 64.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Delta Devils. Alabama A&M has an assist on 33 of 61 field goals (54.1 percent) over its past three games while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 35 of 74 field goals (47.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama A&M offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-lowest rate in the country. The Mississippi Valley State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 289th among Division I teams).