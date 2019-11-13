Mounce carries Furman over Charleston Southern 91-47

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Clay Mounce had 19 points to lead five Furman players in double figures as the Paladins romped past Charleston Southern 91-47 on Tuesday night.

Mike Bothwell added 12 points for the Paladins (3-0). Jalen Slawson, Noah Gurley and Jordan Lyons all finished with 11 points. Gurley also had 11 rebounds.

Travis Anderson had 14 points for the Buccaneers (1-2). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added eight rebounds.

Furman sprinted to a 48-14 halftime advantage and then coasted to the win. Mounce had his 19 points in the first half.

Furman plays Southern Wesleyan at home on Friday. Charleston Southern plays Dayton on the road on Saturday.