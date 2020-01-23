Michigan looks for home win vs No. 21 Illinois

No. 21 Illinois (14-5, 6-2) vs. Michigan (11-7, 2-5)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan looks for its fifth straight win over No. 21 Illinois at Crisler Center. The last victory for the Fighting Illini at Michigan was a 51-44 win on Feb. 23, 2010.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Fighting Illini have been led by Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu. Cockburn has averaged 15 points and 9.7 rebounds while Dosunmu has recorded 15.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Wolverines have been anchored by seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske. Simpson has averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 8.6 assists while Teske has put up 14 points, 7.8 rebounds and two blocks per game.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Fighting Illini have allowed just 61 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 67.5 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.

KEY FACILITATOR: Simpson has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Michigan is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 11-2 when it scores at least 70.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Illinois’s Trent Frazier has attempted 97 3-pointers and connected on 37.1 percent of them, and is 9 for 19 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Michigan offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-lowest rate in the country. The Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 263rd among Division I teams).