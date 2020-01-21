Melton Jr. lifts Florida A&M over NC Central 66-57

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Rod Melton Jr. posted 17 points and seven rebounds as Florida A&M defeated NC Central 66-57 on Monday to remain unbeaten at home

Nasir Core had 17 points for Florida A&M (5-12, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). MJ Randolph added 12 points and nine rebounds.

C.J. Keyser had 13 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (7-12, 3-2). Deven Palmer added 12 points. Jibri Blount had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Rattlers leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. NC Central defeated Florida A&M 61-45 on Jan. 4.

Florida A&M takes on Howard on the road on Saturday. NC Central matches up against Delaware State at home on Saturday.