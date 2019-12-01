Manhattan plays Stony Brook

Manhattan (3-2) vs. Stony Brook (5-3)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan and Stony Brook look to bounce back from losses. Manhattan fell 73-64 at Rhode Island in its last outing. Stony Brook lost 75-61 to Delaware in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

LEADING THE CHARGE: Stony Brook’s Elijah Olaniyi has averaged 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while Makale Foreman has put up 14.8 points. For the Jaspers, Tykei Greene has averaged 13.2 points and seven rebounds while Samir Stewart has put up 9.6 points and 2.6 steals.GIFTED GREENE: Greene has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 65.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jaspers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seawolves. Stony Brook has 32 assists on 72 field goals (44.4 percent) across its previous three games while Manhattan has assists on 41 of 65 field goals (63.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Manhattan defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.1 percent of all possessions, the 20th-best rate in the nation. Stony Brook has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.6 percent through eight games (ranking the Seawolves 295th among Division I teams).