Loyola-Chicago looks to extend streak vs Northern Iowa

Loyola of Chicago (14-6, 6-1) vs. Northern Iowa (16-3, 5-2)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northern Iowa. Loyola of Chicago has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Panthers. Northern Iowa’s last win in the series came on Jan. 18, 2017, a 72-69 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Iowa’s AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ramblers have allowed only 54.7 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 63.4 per game they gave up in non-conference play.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 38.5 percent of the 148 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 19 for 41 over the last five games. He’s also made 92.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Northern Iowa is a perfect 14-0 when the team makes at least 70 percent of its free throws. The Panthers are 2-3 when they shoot below 70 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Northern Iowa has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 64.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Loyola of Chicago defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.3 percent of all possessions, the 22nd-best rate in the country. Northern Iowa has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.1 percent through 19 games (ranking the Panthers 340th among Division I teams).