Louisville rallies to wear down Miami 90-73 in ACC play

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora scored 18 of his 20 points before halftime, Malik Williams finished with a career-high 19 and Louisville overcame a 15-point deficit to rout Miami 90-73 on Sunday night to give coach Chris Mack his initial Atlantic Coast Conference victory.

The Cardinals (10-4, 1-0 ACC) battled back from a slow start against the short-handed Hurricanes to only trail 41-40 at halftime. Louisville started the second half just 5 of 13 from the field but eventually earned a 53-50 lead when Christen Cunningham made consecutive 3-pointers.

Williams — who topped his previous career best of 17 points — and Ryan McMahon (12 points) soon found their stroke to help the Cardinals build an 18-point lead. Louisville also shot 48 percent to remain unbeaten in five home meetings against Miami (8-6, 0-2).

Dejan Vasiljevic and Zach Johnson each had 19 points and Chris Lykes 18 for the ‘Canes, who shot 43 percent and missed another chance to earn its first Power 5 victory this season.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Much like they did against N.C. State on Thursday, the Hurricanes jumped out to a double-digit lead behind a quick pace and sharp shooting, especially from beyond the arc. But fouls and depth quickly became a problem by halftime with Anthony Mack’s three fouls leading four players with at least two apiece. Nobody fouled out, but the ending was familiar as Louisville wore them down in the second half.

Louisville: The Cardinals started sluggish after a weeklong break and needed the whole half to match Miami in pace and on the scoreboard. They eventually finished 13 of 31 from behind the arc (42 percent) and edged the ‘Canes 39-35 on the glass thanks to a little more depth. Dwayne Sutton added 13 points as five scored in double figures.

UP NEXT

Miami stays on the road to visit in-state rival Florida State on Wednesday.

Louisville begins a two-game road stretch on Wednesday at Pittsburgh.