Lipscomb beats D-III Sewanee 97-53

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 26 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes and Lipscomb opened the season with a 97-53 win over Division III Sewanee on Tuesday night.

Asadullah was 11 of 12 from the field and 4 of 5 from the foul line. Garrison Mathews added 16 points in 22 minutes.

Kenny Cooper had seven of Lipscomb’s 20 steals which led to Sewanee’s 28 turnovers. The Bisons had a 41-27 advantage on the glass and took 19 more shot attempts, making 36 of 67 (53.7 percent).

Lipscomb opened the game on a 20-5 run and led by as much as 23 in the first half. The Bisons had their largest lead at 91-43 with 3:40 left in the game.

Luke Smith led the Tigers with 11 points on just 2-of-9 shooting from the field.