Lehigh faces Virginia Tech

Lehigh (2-1) vs. Virginia Tech (3-0)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh and Virginia Tech both look to put winning streaks together . Lehigh blew out Cairn University by 37 on Tuesday. Virginia Tech is coming off an 80-57 win over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Landers Nolley II has put up 21.3 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Hokies. Complementing Nolley is Wabissa Bede, who is putting up 5.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and eight assists per game. The Mountain Hawks are led by James Karnik, who is averaging 12 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 blocks.NIFTY NOLLEY II: Nolley has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: Lehigh has held opposing teams to 30.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.