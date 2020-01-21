Lamar looks to extend streak vs Incarnate Word

Lamar (9-10, 3-5) vs. Incarnate Word (4-13, 1-5)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Incarnate Word. Lamar has won by an average of 17 points in its last five wins over the Cardinals. Incarnate Word’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, an 89-70 win.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Incarnate Word has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Drew Lutz, Keaston Willis, Vincent Miszkiewicz and Marcus Larsson have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: Incarnate Word has scored 65.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 56.8 per game the team put up in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Lutz has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Lamar is 0-8 when they score 62 points or fewer and 9-2 when they exceed 62 points. Incarnate Word is 0-11 when allowing 72 or more points and 4-2 when holding opponents below 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: Incarnate Word has recently created buckets via assists more often than Lamar. Incarnate Word has an assist on 38 of 66 field goals (57.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Lamar has assists on 45 of 80 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cardinals 14th among Division I teams. Incarnate Word has turned the ball over on 21.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinals 291st, nationally).