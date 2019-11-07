Lafayette faces St. Francis

Lafayette (1-0) vs. St. Francis (NY) (0-1)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) faces Lafayette in an early season matchup. Lafayette beat Columbia by two points at home in its last outing. St. Francis (NY) lost 68-59 on the road to Fordham in its most recent game.

PREVIOUSLY: St. Francis (NY) put up 84 points and prevailed by 12 over Lafayette when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette went 2-8 against non-conference teams last season. In those 10 games, the Leopards gave up 80.6 points per game while scoring 71.5 per matchup. St. Francis (NY) went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 68.3 points and allowing 73.2 per game in the process.