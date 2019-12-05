Kostecka lifts Loyola (Md.) past Delaware St. 84-76

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Andrew Kostecka had 25 points as Loyola (Md.) topped Delaware State 84-76 on Wednesday night.

KaVaughn Scott had 14 points for Loyola (5-4). Cam Spencer and Kenneth Jones added 13 points apiece.

Delaware State totaled 49 second-half points, a season high for the team.

John Crosby had 31 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (1-9). Ameer Bennett added 16 points and seven rebounds. Johquin Wiley had eight rebounds.

Loyola plays Mount St. Mary’s on the road on Saturday. Delaware State matches up against Delaware next Monday.