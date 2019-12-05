JSU visits Alabama A&M

Jacksonville State (2-5) vs. Alabama A&M (1-5)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays Jacksonville State in a non-conference matchup. Jacksonville State fell 67-60 at George Mason on Tuesday. Alabama A&M is coming off an 80-66 home win over Troy on Nov. 25.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Alabama A&M’s Cameron Alford has averaged 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while TJ Parham has put up 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Gamecocks, De’Torrion Ware has averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while Jacara Cross has put up 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Alford has had his hand in 43 percent of all Alabama A&M field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 63: Jacksonville State is 0-5 when it allows at least 63 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 63.

COLD SPELL: Jacksonville State has lost its last four road games, scoring 59.8 points, while allowing 78.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has made 7.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among SWAC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 9.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.