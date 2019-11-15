Indiana St. faces Ball State

Ball State (2-1) vs. Indiana State (0-2)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays Ball State in an early season matchup. Ball State won easily 67-48 at Illinois-Chicago in its last outing. Indiana State lost 91-62 to Louisville in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Ball State’s Tahjai Teague, Ishmael El-Amin and K.J. Walton have collectively accounted for 48 percent of all Cardinals points this season.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Tyreke Key has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ball State offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 10th-lowest rate in the nation. The Indiana State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 271st among Division I teams).