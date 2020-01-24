Indiana looks for home win vs No. 17 Maryland

No. 17 Maryland (15-4, 5-3) vs. Indiana (15-4, 5-3)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks for its fourth straight win over No. 17 Maryland at Assembly Hall. The last victory for the Terrapins at Indiana was an 80-68 win on Dec. 1, 2009.

TEAM LEADERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis has put up 14.1 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hoosiers. Justin Smith has complemented Jackson-Davis and is maintaining an average of 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Terrapins are led by Jalen Smith, who is averaging 14.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

CREATING OFFENSE: Anthony Cowan Jr. has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Maryland field goals over the last three games. Cowan has nine field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hoosiers are 13-0 when they record five or more steals and 2-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Terrapins are 12-0 when they score at least 72 points and 3-4 on the year when falling short of 72.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.3 points while giving up 59.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland and Indiana are the class of the Big Ten when it comes to getting to the foul line. The Terrapins are ranked second in the conference and have averaged 22.8 free throws while the Hoosiers are ranked first and have attempted 25.7 per game.