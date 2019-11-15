Idaho State squares up against Washington St.

Idaho State (2-1) vs. Washington State (1-1)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Washington State in an early season matchup. Idaho State won easily 80-48 at home against Montana-Western on Thursday. Washington State lost 70-62 at Santa Clara on Tuesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington State’s CJ Elleby, Isaac Bonton and Aljaz Kunc have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Cougars points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Tarik Cool has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Idaho State field goals over the last three games. Cool has 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has turned the ball over on just 11.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 8.5 times per game this season.