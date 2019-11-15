Howard plays Toledo

Howard (0-4) vs. Toledo (1-1)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces Howard in an early season matchup. Toledo won on the road against Marshall 96-70 on Sunday, while Howard fell 85-65 to Robert Morris on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Toledo’s Marreon Jackson has averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 assists and three steals while Spencer Littleson has put up 18.5 points and two steals. For the Bison, Charles Williams has averaged 18.3 points while Kyle Foster has put up 11 points.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 56.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo as a team has made 12.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams.