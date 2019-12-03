Hoover’s 18 PTs leads Wofford past NC Central 77-59

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nathan Hoover had 18 points as Wofford defeated NC Central 77-59 on Monday night.

Tray Hollowell had 17 points for the Terriers Wofford (4-4). Isaiah Bigelow and Chevez Goodwin each scored 12.

Jibri Blount had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (2-6). Kobby Ayetey added 10 points and Jordan Perkins distributed six assists.

Wofford faces Gardner-Webb at home on Saturday. NC Central faces Georgia on the road on Wednesday.