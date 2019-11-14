Hawaii squares off against Portland St.

Portland State (1-1) vs. Hawaii (2-1)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii squares off against Portland State in an early season matchup. Hawaii beat Pacific by five points at home on Monday, while Portland State came up short in an 85-74 game at Indiana on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Eddie Stansberry is averaging 17.3 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Rainbow Warriors. Samuta Avea has complemented Stansberry and is putting up 12.7 points and five rebounds per game. The Vikings are led by Holland Woods, who is averaging 19.5 points, four assists and 2.5 steals.HOT HOLLAND: Woods has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 85 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Vikings have averaged 31.5 free throws per game.