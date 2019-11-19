Hartford battles Emerson

Emerson vs. Hartford (3-2)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hartford Hawks are set to battle the Lions of Division II Emerson. Hartford lost 60-50 at Oakland in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Hunter Marks has averaged 11.4 points and 7.6 rebounds this year for Hartford. Moses Flowers is also a key contributor, with 11.2 points per game.MIGHTY MARKS: Through five games, Hartford’s Hunter Marks has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 68.4 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford went 6-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Hawks scored 72.6 points per contest in those 14 contests.