Hagedorn scores 24 to carry South Dakota past Pacific 72-62

HONOLULU (AP) — Tyler Hagedorn had 24 points as South Dakota got past Pacific 72-62 on Friday.

Stanley Umude had 17 points for South Dakota (1-0).

Justin Moore had 16 points for the Tigers (1-1). Jahlil Tripp added 13 points and seven rebounds. Daniss Jenkins had 10 points.

Article continues below ...

Amari McCray, whose 14.0 points per game coming into the matchup led the Tigers, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

South Dakota takes on Hawaii on the road on Sunday. Pacific takes on Florida A&M on Sunday.