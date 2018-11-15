Frierson hits 10 3s, sparks The Citadel to 137-60 romp

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Matt Frierson scored 30 points on 10 3-pointers, Lew Stallworth scored 13 points with 13 assists and The Citadel raced away from Johnson University 137-60 Wednesday night.

Six Bulldogs scored in double figures in the lopsided contest. Zane Najdawi scored 18 points, making 10 of 10 at the foul line, Haden Brown added 15, Connor Kern 14 points with three 3-pointers, and Kaiden Rice added 11.

Frierson finished one point shy of his career best, and his 10 treys matches teammate Quayson Williams for the program record.

The Citadel shot 55 percent (47-85) with 18 3-pointers while Johnson, a small Christian university, made 20 of 76 shots (26 percent). The Bulldogs scored 40 points off 25 Johnson turnovers, out-rebounded Johnson 62-39 and held a 56-26 advantage on points in the paint.

Anthony Young led the Suns with 11 points.