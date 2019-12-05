Florida faces tough test vs No. 24 Butler

Florida (6-2) vs. No. 24 Butler (8-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Butler presents a tough challenge for Florida. Florida has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Butler is looking to extend its current eight-game winning streak.

Article continues below ...

SAVVY SENIORS: Butler’s Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BLACKSHEAR JR.: Kerry Blackshear Jr. has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Butler has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.2 points while giving up 53.4.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gators. Butler has an assist on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) over its previous three contests while Florida has assists on 30 of 82 field goals (36.6 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Butler has held opposing teams to 55.5 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.