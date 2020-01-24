Florida faces tough test vs No. 1 Baylor

No. 1 Baylor (16-1) vs. Florida (12-6)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor presents a tough challenge for Florida. Florida has won two of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Baylor is looking to extend its current 15-game winning streak.

TEAM LEADERS: Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Gators. Keyontae Johnson is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Jared Butler, who is averaging 16.1 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Andrew Nembhard has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Florida field goals over the last five games. Nembhard has accounted for 24 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Baylor has won its last four road games, scoring 69 points and allowing 60 points during those contests. Florida has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gators. Florida has 37 assists on 85 field goals (43.5 percent) over its past three outings while Baylor has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Baylor has held opposing teams to 58.5 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.