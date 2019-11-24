Fla St. puts streak on line vs Chicago State

Chicago State (3-3) vs. Florida State (4-1)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State looks for its fourth straight victory of the season as it battles Chicago State. Chicago State got past North Park by 13 on Wednesday. Florida State is coming off an 80-65 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Florida State’s Trent Forrest has averaged 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Devin Vassell has put up 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Cougars, Xavier Johnson has averaged 17.7 points and 4.5 assists while Andrew Lewis has put up 12.8 points.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 45.9 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Florida State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 64.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seminoles. Florida State has an assist on 45 of 87 field goals (51.7 percent) over its past three games while Chicago State has assists on 48 of 76 field goals (63.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chicago State is ranked second in the WAC with an average of 74.7 possessions per game.