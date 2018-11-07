Fayne double-double sparks Illinois State past FGCU 74-66

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Phil Fayne threw down a key dunk late in the game and he, Milik Yarbrough and Josh Jefferson scored 17 points apiece as Illinois State overcame an early deficit to defeat Florida Gulf Coast 74-66 in a season opener Tuesday night.

FGCU fought back to within three points, 60-57, with 5:29 left to play, but a dunk by Fayne sparked a 6-0 run that rebuilt the lead. FGCU came within 70-66 with 95 seconds remaining on Schadrac Casimir’s 3-pointer, but four straight free throws by Yarbrough and Keyshawn Evans closed out the game. Fayne also corralled a game-high 11 rebounds.

Casimir scored 18 points — all 3-pointers — to lead the Eagles. Dinero Mercurius and Haanif Cheatham scored 11 and 10, respectively

FGCU led 6-0 in the early going, but a tip-in by Fayne off an Evans miss put Illinois State in the lead for good, 20-18.