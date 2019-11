Faulkner leads W. Carolina over Gardner-Webb 71-59

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Mason Faulkner had 22 points as Western Carolina defeated Gardner-Webb 71-59 on Saturday.

Carlos Dotson had 15 points and eight rebounds for Western Carolina (1-1). Kameron Gibson added 13 points. Xavier Cork had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Eric Jamison had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-2). Jose Perez added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Western Carolina matches up against NC A&T at home on Tuesday. Gardner-Webb takes on North Carolina on the road on Friday.