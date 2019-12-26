EWU, Weber State start Big Sky play

Eastern Washington (7-4, 0-0) vs. Weber State (4-7, 0-0)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Eastern Washington as Big Sky play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Eastern Washington finished with 14 wins and nine losses, while Weber State won 12 games and lost 10.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Washington’s Kim Aiken Jr., Jacob Davison and Mason Peatling have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jerrick Harding has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Weber State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Weber State is 0-6 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

WINNING WHEN: Eastern Washington is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Eagles are 1-4 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington is ranked first among Division I teams with an average of 89.5 points per game. The Eagles have averaged 99.6 points per game over their last five games.