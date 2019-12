Evee leads balanced VMI attack in rout over Stetson

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Travis Evee, a 6-foot true freshman, scored 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and VMI beat Stetson 88-61 on Saturday.

Evee — off the bench — was 6 of 10 overall and led the Keydets (4-7) who were 30 of 55 (54.5%) and 18 of 38 (47.4%) from 3-point range.

Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points for VMI, Myles Lewis scored 12 and Louis Tang 11. VMI’s 18 3s solidified their No. 4 ranking for 3-point shooting (12 makes per game).

Rob Perry had 19 points for the Hatters (5-6) and Wheza Panzo added 11 points.

VMI takes on Ferrum at home on Wednesday. Stetson plays Longwood at home next Sunday.