Evansville looks to remain undefeated

Indiana-Kokomo vs. Evansville (2-0)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Evansville Purple Aces will be taking on the Cougars of NAIA member Indiana-Kokomo. Evansville is coming off a 67-64 win at Kentucky in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: DeAndre Williams has averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals to lead the charge for the Purple Aces. Complementing Williams is Sam Cunliffe, who is averaging 17 points and four rebounds per game.DEEP-THREAT DEANDRE: Through two games, Evansville’s DeAndre Williams has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 66.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville went 4-7 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Purple Aces put up 74.1 points per matchup across those 11 games.