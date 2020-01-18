ECU, Cincy meet in conference play

East Carolina (8-9, 2-2) vs. Cincinnati (10-7, 3-2)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina pays visit to Cincinnati in an AAC matchup. East Carolina fell 65-49 at home to Tulsa on Wednesday. Cincinnati lost 60-49 on the road to Memphis on Thursday.

FAB FRESHMEN: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 79 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bearcats have given up only 57 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 69.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.CLUTCH CHRIS: In 17 games this season, Cincinnati’s Chris Vogt has shot 68.8 percent.

SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 8-4 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: East Carolina has dropped its last four road games, scoring 69.3 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. Cincinnati has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73.3 points while giving up 53.7.

LAST FIVE: East Carolina has scored 66.6 points and allowed 68.2 points over its last five games. Cincinnati has averaged 66 points and given up only 57 over its last five.