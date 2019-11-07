Delaware St. plays Rider

Rider (1-0) vs. Delaware State (0-0)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays Rider in an early season matchup. Rider beat Coppin State by seven on the road on Tuesday. Delaware State went 6-25 last year and finished 12th in the MEAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider went 5-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Broncs gave up 77.2 points per game while scoring 76.5 per outing. Delaware State went 1-10 in non-conference play, averaging 59.3 points and allowing 86.1 per game in the process.